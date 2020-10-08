In last trading session, Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) saw 1,308,373 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at -$0.11 or -5.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $219.5 Million. That closing price of AUG’s stock is at a discount of -29.76% from its 52-week high price of $2.66 and is indicating a premium of 65.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 436.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.09%, in the last five days AUG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 02 when the stock touched $2.30-1 price level, adding 10.87% to its value on the day. Auryn Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.06% in past 5-day. Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) showed a performance of -5.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.05 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26.83% for stock’s current value.

Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Auryn Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder is the top institutional holder at AUG for having 3.45 Million shares of worth $6.39 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.48 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.58 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2060000 shares of worth $2.22 Million or 1.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 550.94 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.07 Million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.