In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw 10,615,111 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.61 trading at $0.11 or 2.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $559.55 Million. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -1014.1% from its 52-week high price of $51.36 and is indicating a premium of 6.29% from its 52-week low price of $4.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 05 when the stock touched $4.81-4 price level, adding 4.16% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.86% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) showed a performance of -45.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.38 Million shares which calculate 4.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +290.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.71% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%