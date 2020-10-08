In last trading session, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw 1,151,103 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.54 trading at $1.75 or 11.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $419.99 Million. That closing price of AMSC’s stock is at a discount of -1.65% from its 52-week high price of $17.83 and is indicating a premium of 74.91% from its 52-week low price of $4.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 685.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.08%, in the last five days AMSC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $17.84- price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. American Superconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of 123.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.13% in past 5-day. American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) showed a performance of 46.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.15 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.88% for stock’s current value.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Superconductor Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +198.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.03% while that of industry is -10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -157.1% in the current quarter and calculating 46.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.77 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $14.01 Million and $15.12 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34% while estimating it to be 23.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -159.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%