In last trading session, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw 1,871,356 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.15 or 18.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.6 Million. That closing price of ALJJ’s stock is at a discount of -48.98% from its 52-week high price of $1.46 and is indicating a premium of 71.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 164.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 372.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.07%, in the last five days ALJJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 12.05% to its value on the day. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.53% in past 5-day. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) showed a performance of 4.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 70.92 Million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -383.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ALJJ for having 356.18 Thousand shares of worth $178.09 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 284.96 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.48 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 266005 shares of worth $133Thousand or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 225Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $112.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.