In last trading session, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) saw 233,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.72 trading at $1.88 or 222.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.44 Million. That closing price of AGE’s stock is at a discount of -44.49% from its 52-week high price of $3.93 and is indicating a premium of 75.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.666. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 478.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 451.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 222.24%, in the last five days AGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $3.93 price level, adding 26.21% to its value on the day. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 59.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 259.58% in past 5-day. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) showed a performance of 265.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82 institutions for AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AGE for having 3Million shares of worth $2.84 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 646.03 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $611.6 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 415268 shares of worth $393.13 Thousand or 1.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 213.66 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $202.27 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.