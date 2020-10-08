In last trading session, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw 2,838,475 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at $0.03 or 1.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.55 Billion. That closing price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -119.9% from its 52-week high price of $4.42 and is indicating a premium of 11.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.7%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $2.035 price level, adding 0.49% to its value on the day. Banco Santander, S.A.’s shares saw a change of -51.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.46% in past 5-day. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of -7.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.09 Million shares which calculate 1.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +80.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.97% for stock’s current value.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.37%