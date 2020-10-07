WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1,941,663 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.85 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The WW stock price is -115.97% off its 52-week high price of $47.19 and 55.38% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WW International, Inc. (WW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the WW stock price touched $22.84- or saw a rise of 4.33%. Year-to-date, WW International, Inc. shares have moved -42.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have changed -3.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 5Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.26% from current levels.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $325.24 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $321.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $348.57 Million and $332.58 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.7% for the current quarter and -3.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.7%.