RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 4,100,326 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 48.41% during that session. The RCMT stock price is -71.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.2 and 45.45% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 141.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) trade information

Sporting 48.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the RCMT stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 4.1%. Year-to-date, RCM Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -37.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) have changed 22.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 113.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +113.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 113.9% from current levels.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RCM Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +41.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -332.26%, compared to -33.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and -87.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.52 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $40.25 Million and $48.55 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.7% for the current quarter and -15.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.