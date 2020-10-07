Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 2,697,581 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.6 Million, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The PEI stock price is -1024.56% off its 52-week high price of $6.41 and 10.53% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Sporting 3.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the PEI stock price touched $0.6159 or saw a rise of 6.71%. Year-to-date, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have moved -89.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) have changed -43.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75.44% from current levels.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.52%, compared to -20.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -263.6% and -3.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $81.37 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +73.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.25% with a share float percentage of 77.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.19 Million shares worth more than $11.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.08 Million and represent 8.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW Premium Yld Equity REIT ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.26% shares in the company for having 4180408 shares of worth $4.6 Million while later fund manager owns 3.92 Million shares of worth $4.63 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.94% of company’s outstanding stock.