Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,438,879 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $284.93 Million, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.48% during that session. The GAU stock price is -65.63% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 56.25% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 896.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Despite being -4.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the GAU stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 9.86%. Year-to-date, Galiano Gold Inc. shares have moved 34.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) have changed -13.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 664.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 349.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.69 while the price target rests at a high of $2.58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.03% from current levels.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.8%.