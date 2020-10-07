Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 3,046,548 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $134.56 per share which meant it lost -$2.13 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The ETSY stock price is -5.09% off its 52-week high price of $141.41 and 77.74% above the 52-week low of $29.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Despite being -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the ETSY stock price touched $139.26 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Etsy, Inc. shares have moved 203.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have changed 20.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $152.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $68 while the price target rests at a high of $172. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.46% from current levels.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Etsy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +182.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 172.37%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 383.3% and 104% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +83.7%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $409.98 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $436.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $197.95 Million and $270Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 107.1% for the current quarter and 61.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 57.05%.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.54% with a share float percentage of 100.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Etsy, Inc. having a total of 495 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.25 Million shares worth more than $1.2 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 Billion and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.