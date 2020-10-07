Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 2,137,237 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.88 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.39 per share which meant it lost -$3.11 on the day or -36.59% during that session. The ELSE stock price is -63.27% off its 52-week high price of $8.8 and 51.58% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 293.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) trade information

Despite being -36.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the ELSE stock price touched $8.80-4 or saw a rise of 42.16%. Year-to-date, Electro-Sensors, Inc. shares have moved 40.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) have changed 45.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.7% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.85% with a share float percentage of 8.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electro-Sensors, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 106.7 Thousand shares worth more than $371.32 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 52Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.96 Thousand and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 4550 shares of worth $15.93 Thousand while later fund manager owns 222 shares of worth $777 as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.