Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1,367,214 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $49.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -1.17% during that session. The VOYA stock price is -29.77% off its 52-week high price of $63.81 and 39.5% above the 52-week low of $29.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.32.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) trade information

Despite being -1.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the VOYA stock price touched $51.24- or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, Voya Financial, Inc. shares have moved -19.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have changed -2.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $74. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.79% from current levels.

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +131.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.31%.

VOYA Dividends

Voya Financial, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 1.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.28%.