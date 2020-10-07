MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 3,361,357 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.73 Million, closed the last trade at $3.17 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 7.09% during that session. The MGI stock price is -46.06% off its 52-week high price of $4.63 and 63.72% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 827.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) trade information

Sporting 7.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the MGI stock price touched $3.21-1 or saw a rise of 1.25%. Year-to-date, MoneyGram International, Inc. shares have moved 50.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have changed 9.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.36% from current levels.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MoneyGram International, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +149.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.67%, compared to -2.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 333.3% and 500% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $307.74 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $308.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $334.45 Million and $323.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8% for the current quarter and -4.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -111.6%.