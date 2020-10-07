Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 1,319,408 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.28 Million, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.59% during that session. The DXLG stock price is -534.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Despite being -3.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the DXLG stock price touched $0.2984 or saw a rise of 13.71%. Year-to-date, Destination XL Group, Inc. shares have moved -79.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) have changed -5.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1053.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1053.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1053.85% from current levels.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.23 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $117.07 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -51.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.