Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,600,356 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.64 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The CWK stock price is -78.69% off its 52-week high price of $20.8 and 41.24% above the 52-week low of $6.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 562.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the CWK stock price touched $12.24- or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Cushman & Wakefield plc shares have moved -43.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have changed 1.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.09% from current levels.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cushman & Wakefield plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.61%, compared to -26% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -56.8% and -48.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.45 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.55 Billion and $1.9 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.2% for the current quarter and -23.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +100.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.98% with a share float percentage of 90.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cushman & Wakefield plc having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 47.71 Million shares worth more than $594.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 21.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.64 Million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 4972013 shares of worth $57.73 Million while later fund manager owns 4.89 Million shares of worth $52.35 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.