Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1,292,577 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.83 Million, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The UONEK stock price is -489.66% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 51.72% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the UONEK stock price touched $1.296 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved -38.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) have changed 17.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 119.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 63.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 417.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +417.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 417.24% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.3%.