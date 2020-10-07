Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,394,314 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $208.37 Million, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The UUUU stock price is -40.72% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 53.29% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) trade information

Despite being -1.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the UUUU stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 6.7%. Year-to-date, Energy Fuels Inc. shares have moved -12.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) have changed -6.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.62 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.89% from current levels.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Fuels Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.5%, compared to 9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +44.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $450Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.07 Million and $950Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -85.3% for the current quarter and 268.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32%.