Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 1,131,939 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $239.3 Million, closed the last trade at $4.14 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The CHMA stock price is -87.2% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 30.43% above the 52-week low of $2.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 524.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 566.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the CHMA stock price touched $4.40-5 or saw a rise of 5.99%. Year-to-date, Chiasma, Inc. shares have moved -16.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have changed -20.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 228.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +358.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.24% from current levels.

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.3%.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.54% with a share float percentage of 86.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chiasma, Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 5.74 Million shares worth more than $30.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, MPM Asset Management, LLC held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.14 Million and represent 5.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1658899 shares of worth $7.25 Million while later fund manager owns 1.11 Million shares of worth $5.98 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.