United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 3,163,122 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.22 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.41 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 11.19% during that session. The UMC stock price is -0.37% off its 52-week high price of $5.43 and 61.37% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Sporting 11.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the UMC stock price touched $5.43-0 or saw a rise of 0.46%. Year-to-date, United Microelectronics Corporation shares have moved 101.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) have changed 51.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 781.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 349.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.63 while the price target rests at a high of $7.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51.39% from current levels.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Microelectronics Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +111.74% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250% and 40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +39.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 2.8%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.32%.