Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1,732,687 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.65 Billion, closed the recent trade at $148.21 per share which meant it gained $4.08 on the day or 2.83% during that session. The LLY stock price is -15.21% off its 52-week high price of $170.75 and 31.61% above the 52-week low of $101.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

Sporting 2.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the LLY stock price touched $148.93 or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Eli Lilly and Company shares have moved 13.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have changed -1.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $172.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $144 while the price target rests at a high of $190. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.84% from current levels.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eli Lilly and Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.19%, compared to 7.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.2% and 11.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.2%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.92 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.63 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.48 Billion and $6.11 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.1% for the current quarter and 8.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.14%.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.96 at a share yield of 2.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.32%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.61% with a share float percentage of 79.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eli Lilly and Company having a total of 2183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 111.13 Million shares worth more than $16.45 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Lilly Endowment, Inc held 11.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 71.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.76 Billion and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 24534488 shares of worth $4.03 Billion while later fund manager owns 21.76 Million shares of worth $3.57 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.