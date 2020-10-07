salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1,385,924 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.55 Billion, closed the recent trade at $257.61 per share which meant it gained $7.47 on the day or 2.99% during that session. The CRM stock price is -10.44% off its 52-week high price of $284.5 and 55.25% above the 52-week low of $115.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 42 have rated it as a Hold, with 34 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.75.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Sporting 2.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the CRM stock price touched $257.69 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, salesforce.com, inc. shares have moved 58.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have changed 0.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $272, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160 while the price target rests at a high of $344. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.89% from current levels.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.25 Billion for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.51 Billion and $4.85 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.3% for the current quarter and 13.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -89.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.48%.