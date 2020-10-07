Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 1,143,734 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $583.28 Million, closed the last trade at $20.3 per share which meant it lost -$1.76 on the day or -7.98% during that session. The GRPN stock price is -211.33% off its 52-week high price of $63.2 and 52.71% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Despite being -7.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the GRPN stock price touched $22.30- or saw a rise of 8.97%. Year-to-date, Groupon, Inc. shares have moved -57.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have changed -38.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.3 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.78% from current levels.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Groupon, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -253.46%, compared to 7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -550% and -47.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.5%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $340.64 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $384.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $495.61 Million and $612.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.3% for the current quarter and -37.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125.1%.