Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 653,157 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.87 Million, closed the last trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The FPRX stock price is -46.22% off its 52-week high price of $7.34 and 65.14% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 346.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the FPRX stock price touched $5.16-2 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 9.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have changed 23.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +119.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.4% from current levels.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +110.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.86%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.7% and 33.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.41 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.98 Million and $3.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.3% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.1%.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.55% with a share float percentage of 75.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 7.99 Million shares worth more than $48.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 21.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.3 Million and represent 5.95% of shares outstanding.