Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1,693,400 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.8 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.21% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -85.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 62.26% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 919.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Sporting 5.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the CTXR stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 3.6%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 4.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed 28.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 701.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 497.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 418.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +560.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 277.36% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.9%.