RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 2,134,933 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.02 Million, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 12.88% during that session. The RNWK stock price is -50.34% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 78.52% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 103.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 729.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

Sporting 12.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the RNWK stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 8.02%. Year-to-date, RealNetworks, Inc. shares have moved 24.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) have changed 20.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 473.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 336.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +336.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 336.24% from current levels.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.11 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $29.73 Million and $31.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.4% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.8%.