RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 2,217,623 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.95 Million, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 8.9% during that session. The RAVE stock price is -458.82% off its 52-week high price of $2.85 and 25.49% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 278.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Sporting 8.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the RAVE stock price touched $0.5679 or saw a rise of 9.49%. Year-to-date, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. shares have moved -68.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) have changed 14.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 180.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 390.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +390.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 390.2% from current levels.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -461.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.