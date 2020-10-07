Powered by artificial intelligence and enabled with telehealth, Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is a leading virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company recently unveiled that evidences have been increasingly pointing towards a surge in mental health conditions. But still these might not be providing a clearer picture of severity of this issue of mental health crisis.

A recent Milliman Research Report found that spending on commercialized high cost behavioral group was 44% of the total spending but population it had been covering was 5.7% of the total population. The said report was commissioned on behalf of The Path Forward for Mental Health and Substance Use by the Mental Health Treatment and Research Institute. The research was conducted on the basis of claims data well before the pandemic and Medicaid was not included in the study. The ageing Medicare members whose medical expenses are even higher than that of behavioral group are also not included in the study.

Time Magazine Health in a recent report mentioned that during the pandemic number of Americans who fall under the criteria of depression increased by 300%. Also a nation-wide survey for depression symptoms reported 28% of the U.S. population with the issue while that figure was 8.5% pre-pandemic.

Kaiser Family Foundation in March started tracking the question of stress issue now shared its founding for the first time since then. The KFF Tracking Poll reported that 53% of adults now say that their mental has been negatively impacted by the stress and worry created by the pandemic. The figure is 14 percentage points more than that of May and 8 percentage points higher since previous high of 45 in early April.

The prevailing evidences are representing that there is a mental health crisis in the country and these are more than what the company has been estimating previously. The company had said that a higher chunk comprise of 30 to 35% of the total medical expenses in the country has been spent on the high cost group, whereas in reality those were far more higher, said Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO of Ontrak.