Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1,121,385 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $238.46 Million, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.49% during that session. The LTRPA stock price is -473.03% off its 52-week high price of $10.2 and 51.8% above the 52-week low of $0.858. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 791.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Sporting 3.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the LTRPA stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -75.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) have changed -25.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 68.54% from current levels.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.1%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.79% with a share float percentage of 95.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.92 Million shares worth more than $12.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.96 Million and represent 7.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 1852182 shares of worth $3.95 Million while later fund manager owns 1.46 Million shares of worth $3.61 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.