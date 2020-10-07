Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1,258,423 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22 Billion, closed the recent trade at $37.08 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The KEX stock price is -148.92% off its 52-week high price of $92.3 and 11.65% above the 52-week low of $32.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 666.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 684.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kirby Corporation (KEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the KEX stock price touched $38.31- or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Kirby Corporation shares have moved -58.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) have changed -9.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.45% from current levels.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kirby Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.21%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.8% and -17.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $543.79 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $568.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $666.81 Million and $655.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.4% for the current quarter and -13.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +81.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.2%.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.92% with a share float percentage of 100.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirby Corporation having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 7.29 Million shares worth more than $390.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.87 Million and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.26% shares in the company for having 3155908 shares of worth $169.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.62 Million shares of worth $86.67 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.7% of company’s outstanding stock.