Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,354,338 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.74 per share which meant it gained $2.9 on the day or 18.31% during that session. The KNSA stock price is -52.99% off its 52-week high price of $28.67 and 73.27% above the 52-week low of $5.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 444.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 380.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Sporting 18.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the KNSA stock price touched $19.84- or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. shares have moved 69.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) have changed 21.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +113.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 81.43% from current levels.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.6%.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.97% with a share float percentage of 75.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 2.84 Million shares worth more than $72.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.33 Million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 851825 shares of worth $21.7 Million while later fund manager owns 532.34 Thousand shares of worth $13.56 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.7% of company’s outstanding stock.