Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 3,659,873 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The MOMO stock price is -174.85% off its 52-week high price of $40.87 and 10.36% above the 52-week low of $13.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Momo Inc. (MOMO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Despite being -0.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the MOMO stock price touched $15.30- or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Momo Inc. shares have moved -55.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have changed -4.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Momo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.21%, compared to -22.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.6% and -44.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $545.55 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $577.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $636.1 Million and $669.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.2% for the current quarter and -13.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +99.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.67%.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.07% with a share float percentage of 75.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momo Inc. having a total of 492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 14.03 Million shares worth more than $245.24 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.95 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.01 Million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.