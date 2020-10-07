CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1,280,877 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.33 Million, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.17% during that session. The CPSH stock price is -83.06% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 51.91% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 219.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 519.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Despite being -3.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the CPSH stock price touched $2.0899 or saw a rise of 12.44%. Year-to-date, CPS Technologies Corporation shares have moved 81.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) have changed 21.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.8%.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.06% with a share float percentage of 1.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CPS Technologies Corporation having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 116.06 Thousand shares worth more than $280.87 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 115Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $278.3 Thousand and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 109990 shares of worth $266.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 41.37 Thousand shares of worth $86.88 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.