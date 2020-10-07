Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,360,965 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $816.4 Million, closed the last trade at $10.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The ALEC stock price is -248.84% off its 52-week high price of $35.93 and 3.11% above the 52-week low of $9.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 996.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alector, Inc. (ALEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) trade information

Despite being -4.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the ALEC stock price touched $11.10- or saw a rise of 7.21%. Year-to-date, Alector, Inc. shares have moved -40.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have changed -17%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 238.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +327.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 171.84% from current levels.

Alector, Inc. (ALEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alector, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.99%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17% and -28.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.58 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.7 Million and $6Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 218.2% for the current quarter and 53.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.1%.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.32% with a share float percentage of 75.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alector, Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.98 Million shares worth more than $146.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.6 Million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.