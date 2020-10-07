Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1,465,361 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.03 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 5.78% during that session. The WIT stock price is -0.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.05 and 49.9% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wipro Limited (WIT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 4 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Sporting 5.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the WIT stock price touched $5.05-0 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Wipro Limited shares have moved 34.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have changed 17.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.59 while the price target rests at a high of $4.91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -48.51% from current levels.

Wipro Limited (WIT) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.1 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.15 Billion and $2.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.6% for the current quarter and -3.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9%.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.36% with a share float percentage of 2.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wipro Limited having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.91 Million shares worth more than $49.34 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 14.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.45 Million and represent 13.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 6858107 shares of worth $22.56 Million while later fund manager owns 6.06 Million shares of worth $19.93 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.91% of company’s outstanding stock.