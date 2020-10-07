Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1,066,444 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $499.94 Million, closed the last trade at $3.01 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The ATRS stock price is -70.43% off its 52-week high price of $5.13 and 46.84% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 763.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 898.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the ATRS stock price touched $3.03-0 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Antares Pharma, Inc. shares have moved -35.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have changed 12.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 107.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +165.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.5% from current levels.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.67 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $34.31 Million and $37.84 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4% for the current quarter and 4.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.9%.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.63% with a share float percentage of 44.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antares Pharma, Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.75 Million shares worth more than $32.31 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.19 Million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.