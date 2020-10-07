Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,525,040 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The MFGP stock price is -377.97% off its 52-week high price of $16.49 and 9.86% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the MFGP stock price touched $3.57-3 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Micro Focus International plc shares have moved -75.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have changed -10.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.44 while the price target rests at a high of $16.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +376.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.29% from current levels.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

MFGP Dividends

Micro Focus International plc is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.17 at a share yield of 25.75%.