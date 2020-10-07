Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 2,441,021 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.5 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The JHG stock price is -11.56% off its 52-week high price of $27.5 and 52.09% above the 52-week low of $11.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) trade information

Despite being -2.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the JHG stock price touched $25.94- or saw a rise of 4.97%. Year-to-date, Janus Henderson Group plc shares have moved 0.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have changed 20.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39.15% from current levels.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Janus Henderson Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.02%, compared to -8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.7% and -3.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $529.66 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $540.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $536Million and $601.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.2% for the current quarter and -10.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.29%.

JHG Dividends

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 5.75%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.3% with a share float percentage of 74.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Janus Henderson Group plc having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. with over 30.67 Million shares worth more than $648.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. held 16.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.29 Million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.