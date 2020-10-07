Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,412,514 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.79 Billion, closed the recent trade at $48.42 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The DOW stock price is -16.17% off its 52-week high price of $56.25 and 54.67% above the 52-week low of $21.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dow Inc. (DOW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the DOW stock price touched $49.79- or saw a rise of 2.51%. Year-to-date, Dow Inc. shares have moved -11.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) have changed -0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.85% from current levels.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dow Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.82%, compared to -16.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.6% and -48.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.9%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.58 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.68 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.76 Billion and $10.2 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11% for the current quarter and -5.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -164.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10.43%.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.8 at a share yield of 5.76%.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.82% with a share float percentage of 70.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dow Inc. having a total of 1495 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.27 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44.86 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 Billion and represent 6.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.69% shares in the company for having 27367500 shares of worth $1.12 Billion while later fund manager owns 21.16 Million shares of worth $862.63 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.