Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) has a beta value of 2.8 and has seen 1,460,973 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.37 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.1 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.14% during that session. The TGB stock price is -21.82% off its 52-week high price of $1.34 and 81.82% above the 52-week low of $0.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 917.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) trade information

Sporting 6.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the TGB stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Limited shares have moved 132.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) have changed 8.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 40.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.61 while the price target rests at a high of $1.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -44.55% from current levels.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taseko Mines Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +271.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to 14.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.3% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.77 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.7% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -39.4%.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.89% with a share float percentage of 12.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taseko Mines Limited having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.02 Million shares worth more than $3.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Benefit Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 6.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.99 Million and represent 2.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 1568983 shares of worth $1.01 Million while later fund manager owns 1.38 Million shares of worth $891.92 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.