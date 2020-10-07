Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1,161,709 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The SKX stock price is -39.54% off its 52-week high price of $44.5 and 46.5% above the 52-week low of $17.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) trade information

Despite being -1.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the SKX stock price touched $33.19- or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. shares have moved -26.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have changed 7.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.79% from current levels.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.11%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.8% and 7.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.5%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 Billion and $1.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.3% for the current quarter and 2.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.08%.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.35% with a share float percentage of 91.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skechers U.S.A., Inc. having a total of 442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.43 Million shares worth more than $640.97 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $408.61 Million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.