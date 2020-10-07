Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,560,430 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.09 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The DHY stock price is -18.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 40.74% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 Million shares.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the DHY stock price touched $2.18-0 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. shares have moved -13.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) have changed 2.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 130.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 85.82.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

DHY Dividends

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 9.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 10.38%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.8% with a share float percentage of 19.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.59 Million shares worth more than $3.17 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Landscape Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 Million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Robinson Opportunistic Income Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 1453882 shares of worth $3.05 Million while later fund manager owns 609.81 Thousand shares of worth $1.22 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.