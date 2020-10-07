Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,507,439 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.85 Million, closed the last trade at $2.67 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 15.09% during that session. The EEX stock price is -374.16% off its 52-week high price of $12.66 and 43.82% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 382.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) trade information

Sporting 15.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the EEX stock price touched $2.85-6 or saw a rise of 6.32%. Year-to-date, Emerald Holding, Inc. shares have moved -74.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) have changed 0.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 712Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.9 while the price target rests at a high of $3.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.61% from current levels.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Emerald Holding, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -79.57%, compared to 18.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.9% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.67 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $75.6 Million and $44.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -68.7% for the current quarter and -41.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -100.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

EEX Dividends

Emerald Holding, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.3 at a share yield of 9.09%.