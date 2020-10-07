Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 6,110,841 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.07 Billion, closed the recent trade at $39.18 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The CSCO stock price is -28.33% off its 52-week high price of $50.28 and 17.3% above the 52-week low of $32.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.7.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the CSCO stock price touched $39.35- or saw a rise of 0.37%. Year-to-date, Cisco Systems, Inc. shares have moved -18.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have changed -3.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.65% from current levels.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cisco Systems, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.12%, compared to 22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.7% and -5.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.85 Billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.63 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $13.16 Billion and $12.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10% for the current quarter and -3.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.18%.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 12 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 3.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.98% with a share float percentage of 74.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cisco Systems, Inc. having a total of 3239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 339.2 Million shares worth more than $15.82 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 317.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.82 Billion and represent 7.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 108000000 shares of worth $5.05 Billion while later fund manager owns 88Million shares of worth $4.1 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.