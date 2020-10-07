Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,268,573 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $243.13 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.03 per share which meant it gained $1.63 on the day or 37.13% during that session. The TLC stock price is -109.78% off its 52-week high price of $12.65 and 58.87% above the 52-week low of $2.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 254.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) trade information

Sporting 37.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the TLC stock price touched $7.10-1 or saw a rise of 13.87%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. shares have moved 13.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have changed 35.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 111.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +148.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.42% from current levels.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.22%, compared to 16.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.2% and 46.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $500Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $510Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $604Million and $641Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.2% for the current quarter and -20.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.7%.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.79% with a share float percentage of 1.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 83.21 Thousand shares worth more than $504.24 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 10Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.6 Thousand and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.