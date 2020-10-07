Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 8,644,479 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.3 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -1.84% during that session. The NEOG stock price is -20.15% off its 52-week high price of $82.06 and 28.39% above the 52-week low of $48.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 647.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 219.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Despite being -1.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the NEOG stock price touched $79.67- or saw a rise of 14.27%. Year-to-date, Neogen Corporation shares have moved 4.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) have changed -8.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.81% from current levels.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.16% with a share float percentage of 98.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neogen Corporation having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.99 Million shares worth more than $619.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 6.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $509.88 Million and represent 12.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 3547514 shares of worth $275.29 Million while later fund manager owns 3.3 Million shares of worth $253.39 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.22% of company’s outstanding stock.