ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1,908,320 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.51 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.64 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The IBN stock price is -44.92% off its 52-week high price of $15.42 and 35.53% above the 52-week low of $6.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. None out of 46 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the IBN stock price touched $10.62- or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Limited shares have moved -29.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have changed 2.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.09 while the price target rests at a high of $14.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.23% from current levels.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.36%, compared to -29.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 240% and -65% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +188.8%.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.9% with a share float percentage of 19.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harding Loevner LLC with over 50.74 Million shares worth more than $471.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Harding Loevner LLC held 1.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 48.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $454.21 Million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 37625607 shares of worth $353.3 Million while later fund manager owns 17.57 Million shares of worth $164.94 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.