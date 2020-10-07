Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 9,892,853 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.47 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 44.69% during that session. The XPL stock price is -33.32% off its 52-week high price of $0.8399 and 79.37% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 174.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 386.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) trade information

Sporting 44.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the XPL stock price touched $0.8399 or saw a rise of 29.78%. Year-to-date, Solitario Zinc Corp. shares have moved 96.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) have changed 48.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 130.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.73% from current levels.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.2%.