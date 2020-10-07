The consensus among analysts is that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 48 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $7.25.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the AMZN stock price touched $3224 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Amazon.com, Inc. shares have moved 70.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have changed -4.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3728.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2646 while the price target rests at a high of $4500. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.31% from current levels.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amazon.com, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.24%, compared to 6.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 36.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.4%.

38 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.4 Billion for the current quarter. 38 have an estimated revenue figure of $111.2 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $69.98 Billion and $87.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32% for the current quarter and 27.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +115.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.03%.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.69% with a share float percentage of 67.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amazon.com, Inc. having a total of 4038 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.97 Million shares worth more than $90.97 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.02 Billion and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 12082876 shares of worth $33.33 Billion while later fund manager owns 8.69 Million shares of worth $23.98 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.