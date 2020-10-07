Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 908,146 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The LNG stock price is -44.01% off its 52-week high price of $67.11 and 41.93% above the 52-week low of $27.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) trade information

Despite being -1.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the LNG stock price touched $49.14- or saw a rise of 5.17%. Year-to-date, Cheniere Energy, Inc. shares have moved -23.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) have changed -10.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $57 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.32% from current levels.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cheniere Energy, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -435.09%, compared to -38.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.6% and -91% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.5%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.11 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.27 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.17 Billion and $3.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.8% for the current quarter and -24.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.